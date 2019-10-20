Texas Tech Football vs. Iowa State

Tech Tech defensive backs Ja'Marcus Ingram and Douglas Coleman III chase down Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton during the Iowa State vs. Texas Tech game Saturday at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders lost 34-24.

 Courtesy of Ikechukwu Dike/The Daily Toreador

After a long break from the rankings, Iowa State is back in the AP top-25 after three straight October wins.

The Cyclones have reached No. 23 in the latest rankings on the heels of a 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The win put Iowa State at 5-2 on the year with a 3-1 record in Big 12 play and with 10 straight wins in the month of October. 

The Cyclones are one of four ranked teams in the conference, with Oklahoma ranked No. 5, Baylor No. 14 and Texas No. 15. 

Up next for the No. 23 Cyclones is a home game against 4-3 Oklahoma State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Television coverage will be on FS1. 

