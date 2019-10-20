After a long break from the rankings, Iowa State is back in the AP top-25 after three straight October wins.
The Cyclones have reached No. 23 in the latest rankings on the heels of a 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The win put Iowa State at 5-2 on the year with a 3-1 record in Big 12 play and with 10 straight wins in the month of October.
The Cyclones are one of four ranked teams in the conference, with Oklahoma ranked No. 5, Baylor No. 14 and Texas No. 15.
Up next for the No. 23 Cyclones is a home game against 4-3 Oklahoma State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Television coverage will be on FS1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.