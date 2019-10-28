On Monday, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell announced on his weekly Big 12 teleconference call that senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey will redshirt this season after suffering a 'bone-related' lower-leg injury and be back with the Cyclones next season.
Bailey entered his senior season in 2019 tied for the career sack record for a Cyclone at 18.5.
Bailey couldn't record a sack in his short time with the team before he was injured and forced to miss the season.
Matt Campbell said the plan is for JaQuan Bailey to redshirt and return to Iowa State for the 2020 season.— Alex Halsted (@AlexHalsted) October 28, 2019
Bailey recorded nine sacks last season which broke the school record for the most sacks in one season.
Zach Petersen has filled in at defensive end in Bailey's absence and will continue to start until Bailey returns next season.
