Lightning has brought the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk game to a halt.
Twice in the first 20 minutes of game action lightning has struck within an eight-mile radius, prompting an automatic 30-minute delay. The delay clock re-starts after each lightning strike.
In the first quarter, the game was delayed officially for 49 minutes, while the current delay began at 4:45 p.m.
here’s the play in full https://t.co/biUXjAAccF— noah (@noahrohlfing) September 14, 2019
Following the first delay, Iowa State scored a touchdown on a wide receiver pass trick play, with Deshaunte Jones finding La'Michael Pettway to put the Cyclones up 7-3.
Iowa State will have the ball at its own 20 with 13:24 left in the second quarter when play resumes.
