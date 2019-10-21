The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that Breece Hall is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors-making it the second straight week with Hall winning the honor.
Hall took over in Iowa State's victory over Texas Tech-rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Hall has burst onto the scene over the last two games, with the freshman running back totaling 315 yards and five touchdowns in the Cyclones' last two victories.
Hall's 183 rushing yards against Tech is the third-best total by a Cyclone rookie. The Wichita, Kansas, native became the first Iowa State true freshman in school history with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games after rushing for 132 yards against West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.