On Friday, the Iowa State Women’s Golf Team will travel to Palo Alto, California, to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate. Last year, the Cyclones traveled there and placed 13th out of 17 teams with a score of 886.
The top scorer for Iowa State was Alanna Campbell, who tied for 42nd place with a score of 221.
Chayanit Wangmahaporn tied for 47th place with a score of 223.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 53rd place with a score of 224.
Joy Chou tied for 56th place with a score of 225.
Finally, Amelia Grohn tied for 63rd place with a score of 226.
The Cyclones achieved moderate success last year, but it is certainly something they will want to improve on.
The teams attending this year, including Iowa State, are Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Georgia, Northwestern, Oregon State and others.
The Cyclones have a tough task going against 16 other teams, and if they want to do well, they will have to shoot more consistently than they did at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. The team only had three people ranked in the top 30 at the Windy City Collegiate, while the others were all ranked below 67th.
