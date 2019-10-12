The Iowa State women's golf team continued the Stanford Intercollegiate Saturday for round two. Iowa State fell in the standings after being tied for eighth place to falling to 13th place.
The Cyclones' total score after two rounds is 592 after scoring 300 in the second round. Liyana Durisic once again leads the Cyclones with a score of 74 in round two for a total score of 142.
Durisic shot four above par in round two. Joy Chou, Ruby Chou and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn all tied for 61st place. Joy Chou and Jeeravivitaporn shot five above par for a score of 75 in round two. Ruby Chou shot six above par for a score of 76 in round two.
Amelia Grohn placed 82nd and shot ten above par for a score of 80 in round two. Grohn’s total so far is 157. She fell from eighth place to 13th.
For round three the Cyclones will have to change drastically in order to rise back into the thick of things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.