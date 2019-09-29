Iowa State women’s golf will head to Golf, Illinois for the Windy City Collegiate Classic Sunday through Tuesday. The Cyclones will be among 15 teams there, including Arizona, Arizona State, Augusta, Duke, and Florida.
Last year this match was played at Wilmette, Illinois, and Iowa State did not do so well. The Cyclones ended the match in 11th place with a score of 900 out of 14 teams.
Last year Amelia Grohn scored 222 and tied for 24th, while Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 50th with a score of 229 and Alanna Campbell got 58th place with a score of 234.
Joy Chou tied for 60th with a score of 235, and Vivian Lee ended with a score of 248 and got 78th place.
Looking at the women’s win at the East and West Match Play, only one of the golfers got above 25th place, and the worst ranking was 34th place.
Iowa State will need its young shooters to repeat the success they had last week. Liyana Durisic, a freshman, and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, a sophomore, were the best shooters from Iowa State at the East and West Match Play. If they can continue this success and their veterans shoot well again, then the Cyclones will have a shot at a victory.
