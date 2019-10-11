The Iowa state women's golf team finished up round one today at the Stanford Collegiate. The Cyclones finished the round tied for eighth place with Pepperdine.
Their total score for round one was 292 which is eight above par.
Liyana Durisic tied for second place with a score of 68 — three below par. Ruby Chou is tied for 45th place with a score of three above par 74. Joy Chou tied for 56th place with a score of four above par 75.
The Cyclones are tied for 8th after the first round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/GLMGGFJaYm— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) October 12, 2019
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 56th place as well with a score of 75, which is four above par. Amelia Grohn tied for 74th place with a score of six above par 77.
The Cyclones started later in the day than some other teams and managed to shoot well to start out but dropped a little bit. They remained consistent throughout the rest of the tournament and ended in a solid placing.
As the match continues this weekend, the Cyclones will look to rise in the rankings and stay consistent.
