The Cyclones finished the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday in 14th place out of 17 teams. Iowa State scored 292 in round one, 300 in round two, and 297 in round three for a total score of 889. The team shot 37 above par for the entire match. Iowa State beat out California, Pepperdine and UC State at the event.
Liyana Durisic tied for 26th place with a score of 75 in the 3rd round for a total score of 217. Durisic shot four above par in round three and shot four above par for the tournament.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn and Joy Chou both tied for 65th with a score of 76 in round three and a total score of 226. They both shot five above par in round three and shot 13 above par for the tournament.
Excellent final round at the Stanford Intercollegiate by senior Amelia Grohn. #CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/LBo2iB1NDy— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) October 13, 2019
Amelia Grohn shot 70 in round three and placed 73rd with a total score of 227. Grohn shot one under par in round three and she shot 14 above par for the tournament.
Ruby Chou tied for 74th with a score of 78 in round three and a total score of 228. Chou shot seven above par in round three and she shot 15 above par for the tournament.
The Cyclones fell from 13th place to 14th place in the final round. Four Cyclones fell down the rankings for Iowa State while only one climbed higher in the individual standings.
Iowa State’s women’s golf team enters the winter break portion of its season. Iowa State will return in January.
