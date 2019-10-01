The Iowa State Women’s Golf Team ended the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday Oct. 1. The Cyclones ended the Match in 10th place with a score of 881. They scored 283 in the first round, 302 in the second round and 296 in the third round.
The teams that Iowa State beat were Purdue, Ohio State, Northwestern, Augusta and Michigan. The teams that beat Iowa State were Oklahoma State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Duke, Arizona State, Florida, Southern California and South Carolina.
Leading the Cyclones was Liyana Durisic. Durisic tied for 19th place with a total of 217 and shot one above par.
Amelia Mehmet Grohn tied for 25th place with a total of 218. Grohn shot two above par.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 29th place with a total of 219. Jeeravivitaporn shot three above par.
Ruby Chou tied for 68th place with a total of 229. She shot 13 above par.
Alanna Campbell tied for 72nd place with a score of 231. Campbell shot 15 above par.
Joy Chou tied for 75th with a score of 231. She shot 17 above par.
The Cyclones shot impressively to start out the Match, but did not stay consistent over the course of the tournament.
However, 10th place is still an improvement from last year, where they placed 13th.
Next the Cyclones will travel to Palo Alto, California, for the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 11-13.
