The Iowa State Women’s golf team ended rounds one and two of the Windy City Collegiate Championship on Monday. It finished the day in 10th place out of 15 teams.
At one point they were in first place, then around the middle of the day they dropped to being tied for third place. At the end of the day, they fell to 10th place.
Liyana Durisic tied for ninth place. She shot 69 in the first round and 73 in the second round for a total of 142.
Amelia Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn both tied for 23rd place with a total of 145. Grohn scored 70 in the first round and 75 in the second round while Jeeravivitaporn scored 69 in the first round and 76 in the second round.
Alanna Campbell tied for 64th place with a score of 153. She scored 75 in the first round and 78 in the second round.
Joy Chou tied for 75th place with a score of 159. Chou scored 79 in the first round and 80 in the second round.
Ruby Chou got 80th place with a score of 162. Chou scored 86 in the first round and 76 in the second round.
The Cyclones finished 10th place on the last day of the Windy City Collegiate Championship on Tuesday.
