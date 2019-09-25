The Cyclones women’s golf team beat Wisconsin to claim the right to be called the East and West Match Play champions. After a long day two, in which all the golfers played 36 total holes, Iowa State claimed the second seed, with Wisconsin taking the first seed.
On Tuesday, the Cyclones beat Wisconsin with a score of 4-1.
Amelia Grohn beat Eloise Healy of Wisconsin 2 and 3. Grohn pulled away on hole two and never let Healy back into it.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn lost to Tess Hackworthy 2UP. Jeeravivitaporn fell back after tying hole three and could not get back into it — she was the only Cyclone to lose Tuesday.
Joy Chou beat Emily Lauterbach of Wisconsin 5 and 3. Chou managed to pull away from hole one and kept at least a lead of one over Lauterbach.
Liyana Durisic defeated Tracy Lee of Wisconsin 7 and 5. Durisic beat Lee by one of the widest margins by taking the lead and building it all the way through the match.
Alanna Campbell defeated Claire Fitzgerald of Wisconsin 4 and 3. Campbell pulled away after hole one, but tied again on hole four. However, she took control and didn't let Fitzgerald back in the match.
As for the other matchups, Texas Tech beat University of California, Davis 3-2, Indiana beat Iowa 4-1 and Grand Canyon beat Kansas State 3-2.
Next week the Cyclones will play at the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Monday through Oct. 1 in Golf, Illinois.
