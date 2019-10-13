The Iowa State women’s golf team ended the Stanford Intercollegiate in 14th place out of 17 total teams.
Losing momentum
After a first place finish at the East and West Match Play, Iowa State finished in 10th place at the Windy City Intercollegiate and now 14th at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
After an impressive start to the season the team has now found themselves struggling a little bit.
Lack of Consistency
The individual rankings for Iowa State have also fallen. The Cyclones have less consistently gotten in the top 25 ever since the East and West Match Play. They have been falling lower and lower, and if they want to change the narrative, they'll have to shoot better.
Only one player for Iowa State has continued to shoot very well, while the rest have fallen behind. This is something that they will have to fix in order to see the same level of success as before.
Time for a Break
After a couple of tough matches, a break might be exactly what is needed for this team. It is a chance to practice some more and regain some confidence that might also have been lost.
Even though these last two matches have been tough, the Cyclones can use this break to settle down and focus back on the important elements of the game. This is their chance to recuperate.
