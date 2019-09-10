The Cyclones men's golf team looked primed to finish in the Top-5 going into the final day of competition in Madison, WI, but it wouldn't end up being their day.
The team shot a collective 5 over par on the day, putting them at a collective three over for the invitational. That score placed them tied for 8th place with Miami (OH). Leading the way in team scoring was Notre Dame, who shot 14 under par as a team on the day, and 22 under par over the three days of competition.
Looking at the individual scores, senior Tripp Kinney led the way for the Cyclones, shooting a collective 10 under par (helped by a solid four under par on the final day). This slotted him in 3rd in the individual rankings.
Junior Lachlan Barker shot a two-over both on the day and as a whole, good for 27th. Fellow junior Ricky Costello contributed a four over par for the invitational as a whole, and a share of 29th place.
Outside the Top 30, Frank Lindwall golfed a four over par on the day, with a cumulative score of nine over par for the three days. Individual competitors Danny Daniels shot a two over par and a seven over par, respectively.
Senior golfer Sam Vincent shot three over par Tuesday, putting him at a 15 over par for the invitational.
The Cyclones travel next to Windon Memorial in Lake Forest, Ill. to compete next Monday and Tuesday.
