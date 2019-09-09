The Cyclones have made it through the first day of the Dick McGuire Invitational.
At the end of two rounds Iowa State is tied for fourth overall with San Diego State.
Iowa State has a round one score of 286 and a round two score of 293, which brings its total to 579.
As for individual scores, Liyana Durisic leads the Cyclones with a score of 144 and tied for 14th. Durisic has shot even with par in round one and one below par in round two.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn is tied for 19th with a score of 145. Jeeravivitaporn has shot one above par in round one and two over par in round two.
Alanna Campbell held a score of 146 and is tied for No. 22 on the board. Campbell has shot two over par in both round one and round two.
Joy Chou has a score of 147 and tied for 25th. Chou has shot three over par in round one and five over par in round three.
Amelia Mehmet Grohn finished day one with a score of 149. Mehmet has shot five over par in round one and two over par in round two.
Ruby Chou finished day one with a score of 150. Chou shot six over par in round one and one over par in round two.
The Cyclones will continue the invitational on Tuesday for the final rounds, where they will try to move up in the rankings.
