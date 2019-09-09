Golf season is officially back for the Cyclones.
For the next three days Iowa State women's golf will be participating once again at the Dick McGuire invite among 15 teams in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Last year, the women's team tied for 10th place with Idaho and finished with a three-day team score of 885. Then-senior Chayanit Wangmahaporn led the Cyclones individually with a score of 217 and finishing 15th.
Joy Chou tied for 23rd with a total score of 219 in three rounds. Chou was followed by Alanna Campbell, who tied for 47th with 224, and Amelia Grohn — who scored 225 and tied for 52nd.
We begin the Dick McGuire Invitational today. #CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/x3ZWRrNaqW— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 9, 2019
Next was Vivian Lee, who got 80th with a score of 235.
Finally, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn came in 88th place with a score of 241.
The team is almost the same as last year with the exception of Wangmahaporn — who graduated last spring — and Lee.
However, the team is joined by newcomers Ruby Chou and Liyana Durisic. Chou and Durisic are freshmen at Iowa State and this is an opportunity establish themselves as part of the team.
After the Dick McGuire Invitational Iowa State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin for the East and West Match Play on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. Then the Cyclones will travel to Golf, Illinois for the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.