This season has not gone as expected for the Cyclone golf team. They brought everyone back, and their schedule this year is the same as last year. They went to the NCAA championships after a 61 year drought in 2017 and 2018, and this year looked to be another step forward.
The Cyclones have yet to finish in the top 5 at any invitational, and had a disappointing finish to their fall season in Houston, Texas last weekend at Big 12 match play, going 1-4. Tripp Kinney and Ricky Costello to some degree have been the only real bright spots for the Cyclones and their 82nd ranking reflects that.
This is the lowest the team has been ranked to start the spring season in recent history. The Cyclones will have to wait untill January to improve.
At the top of the Golfstat rankings are some familiar faces. Georgia Tech is number one, with two Big 12 teams right behind them: Texas Tech second and Oklahoma third. Notre Dame have been in first place for all of the invitationals outside of the Big 12 the Cyclones have competed in, and they come in at number seven.
