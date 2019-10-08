It wasn't anything flashy by any means, but Iowa State had arguably its most consistent day score-wise of the season to salvage a top-10 finish at the Fighting Irish Classic.
The team entered the day at 16 over par as a team and near the bottom of the leaderboard, just looking for something to grab onto before the Cyclones' steepest competition arrives next weekend in the Big 12 Match Play.
Iowa State responded on day two, shooting a collective two under par on the day — moving the Cyclones to 14 over and up to eighth place at the Fighting Irish Classic. The team was three strokes away from being tied for fourth place.
Junior Frank Lindwall led the way in the individual standings for the team, shooting a two under par to match his team's effort. Tripp Kinney and Lachlan Barker shot one under and even par, respectively.
Kinney secured himself another Top-10 finish — his second of his senior season.
To round out the individual scores, Sam Vincent shot a one over par, Ricky Costello shot five over. Sophomore Jackson Kalz competed individually and shot a solid two over par.
Despite Kinney being the only one to finish in the Top 10, it was a notable (and necessary) finish for the Cyclones.
At the top of the leaderboard was Notre Dame, shooting a 16 under par as a team in its home tournament, followed closely by North Carolina at 15 under. The Fighting Irish and Tar Heels were the only two teams to shoot under par. Iowa came in third and shot three over par, and then it became a cluttered mess between fourth place and 12th place.
The Cyclones have a very quick turnaround as they head straight to Houston, Texas, for the Big 12 Match Play. Play begins on Friday and goes until Sunday.
