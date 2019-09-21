The Iowa State women’s golf team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to begin the East and West Match Play on Sunday. Play has been postponed until Monday, when the Cyclones will play 36 holes.
The tournament will end Thursday. Last year, the tournament took place at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Last year the Cyclones placed third in the tournament with a score of 579. The team beat Oregon State 3-1-1 to advance to the finals, but withdrew from the tournament due to the death of Celia Barquín Arozamena.
In the individual rankings, Chayanit Wangmahaporn tied for eighth with a score of 145. Amelia Grohn also tied for eighth with a score of 145 and Joy Chou tied for 13th with a score of 146. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tired for 23rd with a score of 149, and Alanna Campbell also tied for 23rd with the same score. Vivian Lee tied for 38th with a score of 154.
One thing the Cyclones did very well at the Dick McGuire Invitational was their shooting. They ranked in the top four with how well they shot on par 3, par 4 and par 5 holes.
Since this is a tournament setting with more one-on-one matches, the Cyclones will need to repeat this success shooting if they want to come out victorious.
The average ranking of the Cyclones at the invitational was around 25th and that will be something Iowa State will hope to build on in the East and West Match Play.
The Cyclones will face off against seven other teams at the tournament. There will be a lot of good players this year, but the team that will be Iowa State’s biggest concern is University of California-Davis (UC Davis).
UC Davis placed first in the tournament last year. Iowa State was set to play UC Davis before they dropped out of the tournament.
If Iowa State wants to place even better than they did last year then they will have to shoot their best against UC Davis.
After this tournament the women will travel to Golf, Illinois, for the Windy City Collegiate Classic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
After that they have the Stanford Intercollegiate at Palo Alto, California, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.
The same five who participated in the Dick McGuire Invitational will be back for this tournament, where they hope to build on their success from Dick McGuire and repeat the success they had at the East and West Match Play last year.
