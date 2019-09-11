The Iowa State Girls Golf team finished up the Dick McGuire Invitational on Tuesday.
In the last day of the invitational the Cyclones moved one spot up in the ranking and finished tied for third place with Ole Miss with a score of 862.
This is a big improvement from last year when the girls tied for tenth place overall with a score of 885.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn ended No. 11 on the board. She shot three below par in round three and finished with a score of 214.
Iowa State scores at the Dick McGuire Invitational. #Cyclonitas 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/6D9U3Trvi0— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 10, 2019
Amelia Mehmet Grohn and Joy Chou both tied for 17th. Grohn shot three below par in round three and Chou shot one below par in round three and both ended with a score of 218.
Liyana Durisic tied for 23rd place and shot three above par in round three for an ending score of 219.
Alanna Campbell tied for 29th place and shot two above par in round three for an ending score of 220.
Ruby Chou tied for 51st and shot four above par in round three for a final score of 226. The Cyclones will travel to Madison, Wisconsin Sept. 22-Sept. 24 for the East and West Match Play where they hope to build on their success from the Dick McGuire Invitational.
