The Cyclone men's golf team had their first day of the Badger Invitational Sunday, and they find themselves within the top-5 and within striking distance of the team lead at day's end.
Individually, Tripp Kinney led the way for the team, shooting a -2 (70) on the day, which puts him in a tie for 6th place in the individual scoring. Sophomore Jackson Kalz and Junior Danny Daniels competed individually, meaning their scores don't contribute to the Cyclones +2 on the day as a team.
Kalz shot a 71 and Daniels shot an 82, putting them tied for 15th and tied for 90th, respectively.
As far as the scores that contribute to the overall, Lachlan Barker and Junior Ricky Costello both even-par 72s. Frank Lindwall and Sam Vincent shot a 76 and 81, putting them 55th and 87th in the individual rankings.
The scores give the team a total of 290 strokes on the day, which equates to a +2 team rating. Notre Dame leads the way with a -5, followed by Kansas at a -2. Illinois State, and Rutgers are both at +1, just one stroke ahead of the Cyclones after the first day of play.
The golfers continue team play tomorrow and will look to try and climb up the rankings.
