With Sunday being the final day of Cyclones golf before January, the team was looking to end a difficult fall season on a high note.
They did poor against Texas Tech, and recovered against TCU before faltering again against the Longhorns.
They would start by taking on West Virginia, and it was more of the same struggles. Iowa State won one game (Frank Lindwall by two holes) and tied one (Bryce Hammer). That left Lachlan Barker and Tripp Kinney losing by a hole each, Ricky Costello losing by two and Sam Vincent continuing his struggles, losing by five holes.
This brings the Cyclones to 27 total points, far from contending for the championship. It would set them up for a meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners in the afternoon.
Lindwall and Hammer have seen their fair share of less-than-desirable rounds so far this season. But Kinney and Barker — two golfers that Iowa State has been leaning on so far this season — couldn't find their stroke.
Texas Tech and Kansas accumulated the most points, so both teams golfed for the championship.
As for the Cyclones in their match against Oklahoma, it was more of the same struggles.
Iowa State had two wins and a tie, giving up three matches on their final 18 holes for the calendar year. Sam Vincent was able to pick up one of the two wins, winning by a convincing six strokes. Barker picked up the other win by two. Lindwall tied, leaving Kinney, Hammer and Costello with the losses by three, six and three holes, respectively.
With this being the last time the Cyclones will face competition for the next three months, it's tough to use this weekend as momentum. The team will look to develop more consistency, and will be in Arizona at the end of January for the Arizona Intercollegiate.
(0) comments
