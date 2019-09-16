The Cyclones Men's Golf team hoped to find their footing after a less-than-desirable finish in Madison last weekend, but so far it looks as though the struggles have followed them to Illinois.
The team played two rounds Monday, with the third coming Tuesday. There are 14 teams competing at this invitational, and Iowa State finds itself near the bottom, in twelfth, shooting 24 over par as a team.
This certainly is not the start the team was hoping for after a disappointing final day in their previous event, and it will take a miracle for them to even finish in the top five. It makes matters more difficult seeing as the Cyclones have done a good portion of their golf already, leaving them less time to recover.
As far as the individual scores go, Sam Vincent was the highest scorer for the team, shooting 5 over, certainly not a score you would expect at the top. Senior Tripp Kinney shot 7 over, and they are the only two that even cracked the Top 50 individually.
As for the rest, Frank Lindwall shot an 8 over, good for 52nd. Senior Lachlan Barker and junior Ricky Costello each shot a 10 over, placing them tied for 62nd.
The team has one more day of golf, and will look to have a stronger showing tomorrow before heading on a break for a couple of weeks.
