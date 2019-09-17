Going into the final day of play, the Iowa State men's golf team found themselves near the bottom of the standings, hoping to escape after the last 18 holes. Instead it was more of the same, seeing only a 2-spot jump from round one.
After shooting a forgetful 24-over as a team through 36 holes, the team followed it up with an even.
Individually, it was junior Lachlan Barker who led the way for the team, shooting two under par. That gave him a nine over par for the collective score and a spot at 46th. The only other Cyclone to shoot under par was Ricky Costello, at one under par. He shot a collective nine under par, cracking the top 50 by just a stroke.
To round out the five individual scores, senior Sam Vincent had the best overall invitational score, shooting a one over par today but a six over par collectively. Tripp Kinney shot an uncharacteristic nine over par combined, including a two par today. Frank Lindwall, a junior, also shot a two over par, and a 10 over par for the 2- day total.
As a team, the even helped them move up a couple of spots in the team standings, breaking into the top 10. While they were separated by just one stroke for 9th, 8th place would have been much harder to accomplish (that is held by host Northwestern, who shot 14 strokes better than Iowa State).
The team will have a two-week hiatus before they travel to South Bend to play in the Fighting Irish Classic hosted by Notre Dame.
(0) comments
