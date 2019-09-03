Former Iowa State golfer Chris Baker has made noise on a national level like no Cyclone golfer has before.
Baker shot a 70 in his final round at the Victorian National Golf Club to secure himself a Top-5 finish, which gave him 230 points at the Korn Ferry Tournament Finals. The 230 points gave him a total of 263, allowing Baker to insert himself into 15th place in the final Korn Ferry Tour points standings.
The Top-15 finish means that Baker will officially be competing on the PGA Tour in 2020, as the Top-25 golfers from the tournament punched their tickets to compete on the Tour. This is an accomplishment more than 10 years in the making for Chris Baker.
After 11 years as a professional, former Cyclone golfer @chrisbakergolf will join the @PGATOUR STORY: https://t.co/sK2nG8iRvi#CyclONEnation 🌪️⛳🌪️ pic.twitter.com/cFtgQvYL1q— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) September 3, 2019
He had come close many times in previous years — even this year, being No. 26 coming into the tournament after the regular season. However, after a poor 2018 showing and many years of coming close, Baker was able to play well when he absolutely needed to.
Baker is 33 years old and graduated from Iowa State in 2008. During his time with the Cyclones’ golf team, he broke ISU's season scoring mark in his senior year at 71.66 (that score now puts him 8th all-time) and earned First-Team All-Big 12. He was also the first in Cyclone history to shoot a 64. Baker's 2008 season also got him to the NCAA Regionals.
After his record-breaking season, Smith was named the 2008 Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year.
