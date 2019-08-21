IMG_2592.jpg

Freshman quarterback Brock Purdy warms up during a timeout in the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl Dec. 29, 2018. Purdy will be Iowa State's unquestioned starter entering the 2019 season.

Brock Purdy and Jaquan Bailey have been given national recognition and preseason expectations by multiple watch lists for the 2019 football season.

Purdy was named to the preseason Manning Award watch list, announced today by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Manning Award is given out each season to the nation's best quarterback.

Purdy, a sophomore, came on the scene late in the year in 2018 for the Cyclones after injuries to quarterbacks Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland allowed Purdy to jump to the starting job.

Purdy led the Cyclones to a 7-2 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl as Iowa State's quarterback last season.

Purdy, who was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick and the Big 12 True Freshman of the Year by ESPN, set a slew of school records with his arm and running ability.

He broke or tied season school records in completion percentage (66.4), passing efficiency (169.9) and 300-yard passing games (three).

His 169.9 passing efficiency clip ranked sixth nationally and was the best by a FBS true freshman in NCAA history.

Purdy passed for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns, the fifth-best total in school history. He was also second on the team in rushing yards (308) and rushing touchdowns (five) in 2018.

Jaquan Bailey was added to the Ted Hendricks Award watch list, an award given to the nation's best college defensive end.

The two-time All-Big 12 selection, including a second-teamer in 2018, is currently tied with Shawn Moorehead for the most career sacks in Iowa State history (18.5). His 18.5 career sacks ranks third among active NCAA FBS players.

FootballWestVirginia15.jpg

Defensive End JaQuan Bailey goes to tackle West Virginia quarterback Will Grier during the football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018. Iowa State's defensive end corps is one of the deepest positional groups on the team.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Bailey has started the last 33 games in his Cyclone career. His 31.5 career tackles for loss ranks fifth in school history and is 2.5 shy from the school record.

