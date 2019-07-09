Iowa State has been on a recruiting roll after securing six total commitments from three-star prospects in the class of 2020 since the beginning of June, including Elite 11 finalist Hunter Dekkers.
Dekkers, who attends West Sioux in Iowa, is joined by running back Miyan Williams, wide receivers Xavier Hutchinson and Aiden Bitter, defensive end Johnny Wilson and offensive lineman Sam Rengert.
Dekkers is the second quarterback to commit from the class of 2020 after pro style quarterback Aiden Bouman. Dekkers is listed as a three-star recruit and dual-threat quarterback.
At 223 pounds and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Dekkers already has great size for the position, and the lefty is coming off of finalist performance at the Elite 11 quarterback competition.
Due to his performance at Elite 11, Dekkers is a player who will continue to move up from his current ranking as the No. 28 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports.
As a junior for West Sioux High School in Iowa, Dekkers passed for 3,641 yards, 48 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61% of his passes and rushing for over 500 yards on the ground.
Before committing to Iowa State, Dekkers also received offers from schools including Indiana, Purdue and Kansas State.
With players like Kene Nwangwu, Johnnie Lang, Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock still going to be on Iowa State’s roster, three-star Williams is a great depth piece for a position which will be perennially deep moving into the future.
The Ohio product is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds and checks in as the 53rd best running back in the nation according to 247Sports and held offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Cincinnati.
A JUCO product from Blinn College in Texas, Hutchinson has great size at the wide-receiver position at six-three.
Last season at Blinn College, Hutchinson had 15 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
As the 8th best JUCO receiver according to 247Sports, Hutchinson also had offers from Arizona State and Illinois.
Another six-three receiver, Bitter checks in on 247Sports positional ranking as the 138th best receiver in the nation.
Last season, Bitter hauled in 32 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns playing high school ball in Florida.
With both Bitter and Hutchinson, Iowa State is continuing their trend of prioritizing large receivers to play in their offensive system.
With Matt Leo and JaQuan Bailey graduating after this next season, Missouri native Johnny Wilson has great size at 250 pounds to step in as a freshman and provide depth at defensive end in the 2020 season if needed.
Wilson ranks as the 38th best strong-side defensive end and had offers from Arkansas, Iowa and in-state school Missouri.
Rengert is big at 285 pounds and is similar in size to Sean Foster, who redshirted coming out of high school.
Another player from Ohio, Rengert ranks on 247Sports as the 84th best tackle in the nation and held offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati and Buffalo.
With those additions to the class of 2020 recruiting class, Iowa State’s class currently ranks fifth in the Big 12 and 35th in the nation according to 247Sports.
The Iowa State coaching staff can only hope the momentum from these six commits will continue into late summer and the fall.
