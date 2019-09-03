After escaping week one with a win, the Cyclones received some news that reflected their mixed performance against Northern Iowa.
Iowa State fell four spots into a tie for No. 25 in the second week of the AP poll, after nearly falling at home to the FCS-level Panthers on Saturday.
Iowa State sits at No. 25 with Nebraska, who began week one at No. 24 in the AP poll. The Cyclones had 86 points in the poll.
The Iowa Hawkeyes remained in their week one spot at No. 20 in the poll.
Iowa State will look to jump back up the AP poll when they take on Iowa at home at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14.
