Former Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler suffered an avulsion fracture in his hand on Tuesday that could keep him off the field for his entire rookie season, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
#AZCardinals rookie WR Hakeem Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand and is a candidate for Injured Reserve, per source. He missed the last two practices with it. A potential redshirt year for the fourth-rounder.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019
Butler was selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals and would be joining a receiving core composed of veteran Larry Fitzgerald and a plethora of young talent, including second-year receiver Christian Kirk and 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella.
After the departure of Allen Lazard to the NFL, Butler enjoyed a stellar redshirt junior season with the Cyclones where he accumulated 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Cardinals are coached by Kliff Kingsbury, the former head football coach at Texas Tech.
