Iowa State football lost on Saturday to the Hawkeyes by a score of 18-17.
The Cyclones and Hawkeyes took a page from their matchup last year with ugly offense all around, but the Hawkeyes came away with the victory.
The first half took just under four hours because it was marred by two long weather delays, and the two teams went into the half with the Cyclones leading 7-6.
The first half excitement came in the form of a trick play, when Purdy threw a backwards pass to Deshuante Jones who channeled his high school arm and found La'Michael Pettway for a 51-yard touchdown.
The Hawkeyes notched two field goals in the half.
The second half started off with a bang as Brock Purdy found an open Tarique Milton in the middle of the field who caught it and took it 73 yards for the touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Iowa retaliated in the fourth quarter with a field goal and then after a disaster drive for Iowa State that set the Hawkeyes up with great field position, they were able to score a go ahead touchdown to go up 15-14 after failing to convert on the two-point conversion.
Iowa State regained the lead with a 26-yard field goal from Connor Assalley on the next drive.
The Hawkeyes took the lead back again on the very next drive. They marched into enemy territory and added another field goal to go up 18-17.
Iowa State was stopped on the ensuing drive, but looked like they would get the ball back thanks to a three-and-out from Iowa.
A special teams error ensured that that wasn't the case for the Cyclones, as they lost 18-17 after Iowa kneeled it out.
Iowa State is now 1-1 on the season.
