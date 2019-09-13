The guest picker for College GameDay at Iowa State is – wait for it – country singer Eric Church.
The North Carolina native doesn't have many ties to the state of Iowa, and much less the city of Ames, but it is ESPN's decision and they don't always choose someone from the hometown.
Great vibe around Ames as we get ready for @CollegeGameDay. Crowd will be huge. Matt Campbell will join us. And pleased to have country music superstar @ericchurch as our guest picker for the Cy-Hawk. See you Saturday morning!— Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) September 13, 2019
GameDay has set up at Ames for the first time ever and the program will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Seneca Wallace will be part of the show, and many speculated that he would earn the distinction of guest picker, but GameDay is going the celerity rout with this choice.
