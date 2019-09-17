The University of Iowa has contacted Iowa State University after the school said the Hawkeye Marching Band was subject to " inappropriate actions" during the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday.
On Monday, University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement that "we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather more information."
According to Barta's press release, both schools are investigating the allegations.
During the multiple rain delays, Iowa State students rushed the field but were eventually brought back to their seats.
"Our main priority is the safety of all Iowa students, staff and coaches when attending events away from Iowa City," Barta said.
Iowa State University and the Iowa State Athletic Department have not released any official statements at this time.
