Four Iowa State defensive players were a part of the Preseason All-Big 12 team, which was announced Tuesday.
Defensive end JaQuan Bailey, defensive tackle Ray Lima, linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and safety Greg Eisworth were the four Iowa State players selected. Iowa State was tied for second with the most players selected to the team.
Bailey was Iowa State’s top edge player last season for the Cyclones and finished with 46 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, which earned him a Second Team All-Big 12 selection at the end of last season.
Lima was another Second Team All-Big 12 selection last season after finishing with 34 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Lima was a co-captain for the Cyclones and was an important piece on the interior of the defensive line by creating pressure on the offense up the middle.
Spears finished last season with 69 tackles and eight tackles for loss and was even able to create turnovers in the passing game with two interceptions at the linebacker position. Due to his on-field play, Spears was named an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection for the 2018 season.
Eisworth earned the most awards and buzz of any Cyclone defender in the Big 12 last season after being named to the First Team All-Big 12 Team and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Eisworth led the team in tackles with 87 tackles while also registering a sack, an interception and five pass breakups.
The Cyclones were tied for second with Texas and TCU for the most selections with four, while Oklahoma had the most selections with six. The Sooners' CeeDee Lamb was selected twice to the team for wide receiver and returner.
Oklahoma State was fifth with three selections while Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas were tied for sixth with two selections each. Kansas State and West Virginia were tied for ninth with one selection each.
In addition, Texas’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Preseason All-Big 12 Offense
QB - Sam Ehlinger, Texas (Preseason Offensive Player of the Year)
RB - Pooka Williams, Jr., Kansas
RB - Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
RB - Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
WR - CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
WR - Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
WR - Jalen Reagor, TCU
TE - Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
OL - Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
OL - Lucas Niang, TCU
OL - Zach Shackelford, Texas
OL - Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
OL - Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
Preseason All-Big 12 Defense
DL - James Lynch, Baylor
DL - JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
DL - Ray Lima, Iowa State
DL - Reggie Walker, Kansas State
DL - Corey Bethley, TCU
LB - Clay Johnston, Baylor
LB - Marcel Spears, Jr., Iowa State
LB - Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (Preseason Defensive Player of the Year)
DB - Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
DB - A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
DB - Jeff Gladney, TCU
DB - Caden Sterns, Texas
DB - Adrian Frye, Texas Tech
Preseason All-Big 12 Special Teams
KR/PR - CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
PK - Cameron Dicker, Texas
P - Kyle Thompson, Kansas
