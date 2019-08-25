Kids were able to try on pieces of football equipment during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were given the change to run drills and make touchdowns during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids through footballs back and forth with players during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were able to try on pieces of football equipment during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Coach Matt Campbell with a player and a child during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Coach Matt Campbell with a player and a child during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Tyler Alber learning how to kick a football during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
A participant ran the ball to a touchdown Coach Matt Campbell with a player and a child during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were given medals during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Conner Trexel kicking a football during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
A child after receiving a medal during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
A child scoring a touchdown during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Iowa State football players played and interacted with children during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Cy the Cardinal during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Cy high-fiving a child during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were given the opportunity to make a touchdown during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Stella Meyer getting ready to make a touchdown during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids could run drills with Iowa State football players during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were given the opportunity to run touchdowns during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell shaking hands with a child during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids got to walk through a tunnel of band members, cheerleaders and football players during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Cy the mascot greeted band members and kids during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids walked through a tunnel of band members, cheerleaders and football players during Victory Dayon the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids walked through a tunnel of band members, cheerleaders and football players during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids hugged Cy while walked through a tunnel of people during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids walked through a tunnel of people during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Leah Nelson being greeted by Cy during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Tyler Osborn dancing with Cy during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were greeted by Cy during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
One child brought a stuffed Herky the Hawk, the University of Iowa mascot to Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Toby Givler walking through the tunnel of people during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Kids were able to try on pieces of football equipment during Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
Each child was paired with a football player throughout Victory Day on the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium on Aug. 23. Victory Day gives local children with disabilities the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Iowa State football team.
PHOTOS: Football players and children participate in Victory Day
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
Garrett Heyd/ Iowa State Daily
A tradition full of smiles continued in its fourth year for the Iowa State Cyclone football team.
Since Matt Campbell has taken over as the head coach for the Iowa State football team, the Cyclones have been part of a tradition called “Victory Day” on the last Friday night before the regular season begins. Victory Day is held at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium to give children with disabilities the opportunity to run drills with the team and score a touchdown.
“Everybody’s bought into it here,” Campbell said. “It’s just an opportunity to give back to our community.”
Campbell carried the tradition on from his days in Toledo and has become something he feels is important no matter where he is coaching.
Even though it’s something Campbell brought over, the Cyclone players also consider this day important.
“I think it puts everything in perspective,” Campbell said. “Sometimes you can get caught up so much in college football and everything else that’s going on that you lose perspective of reality.
“I think it puts what our real mission is back into place.”
The players made the camp enjoyable for the kids, but also found it fun themselves. Laughs and smiles were shared all around, not just from the kids who got a chance to experience a day on the field, but also from the Cyclone players and coaches.
The band and the cheer team also showed up to the event to give the full effect of an on-field experience.
“I remember the first time we walked out here and our band was all in on it, our cheer team — all in on it, our spirit squad — all in on it, Cy — all in on it,” Campbell said. “When you have everybody involved, that makes it really powerful.”
