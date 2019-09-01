Iowa State lost its second game in a row after a 2-1 loss to Purdue which saw the Cyclones fall to 1-3 on the season.
The first half was strong for the Cyclones, as senior Hannah Cade put Iowa State in the lead after a strike in the 14th minute from outside the box which found the top left corner to beat the keeper. The Cyclones continued to dictate the match in the first half.
Although it was a great start for the Cyclones, the Purdue Boilermakers came out of halftime looking like an entirely new team. The Boilermakers increased the tempo of the match and constantly pressured the Cyclones in their own half which saw Junior goalkeeper Dayja Schwichtenberg increase her involvement. For the majority of the half the Cyclones were absorbing pressure thrown their way with Schwichtenberg making fairy comfortable saves every few minutes.
The Cyclones lead lasted until the 58th minute as freshman Leanna Rebimbas tapped the ball home for the Boilermakers after a set piece from midfield. As the half continued, the Boilermakers kept the pressure on the Cyclones and eventually netted their second in the 68th minute as redshirt sophomore Sarah Griffith found the top right corner from quite the distance away from goal.
The Purdue Boilermakers improve to 4-0 as the Cyclones will look to earn their second win of the season away against Creighton in their next outing.
