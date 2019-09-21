ALBERT LEA, Minn. — For Cyclone Hockey, Saturday night proved to be an evening of firsts.
First road game of the season. First time on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. First goal allowed of the season. First overtime game of the year.
The only thing that was duplicated was a victory.
Just over 30 seconds after the overtime period commenced, junior captain Dylan Goggin scored the game-winning goal to give the Cyclones a 2-1 OT road victory over Waldorf inside the Albert Lea City Arena to sweep the weekend series.
It's the second goal of the season for the center, who registered seven last year.
For the first 55 minutes, the Cyclones' defense held off multiple chances by the Warriors offense. Multiple shots ringed off the post and senior goalie Nikita Kosak held firm in net.
Then, a 3-on-1 break happened in the final five minutes of the third period.
Kaden Hintz fired a shot past Kosak for the equalizing goal that tied the contest at one all. It was the first goal scored by the Warriors this season.
Prior to that, the Cyclones' offense, which ended the night with 29 shots, made life tough for Waldorf net minder Dominic Lamanno.
One day after scoring three goals in the opening 20 minutes, Cyclone Hockey was held scoreless and went into the locker room knotted at zero despite multiple chances to break through.
Eventually, it did.
Ray Zimmerman scored for the Cyclones at the 5:14 mark of the second period to give them a 1-0 advantage. Like Goggin, it was his second goal of the campaign as well.
Kosak ended the game with 26 saves. The Cyclones return to the Ames/ISU Ice Arena on Friday for a weekend series with 14th-ranked Missouri State.
