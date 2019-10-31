After falling to Baylor and Texas over the weekend, the Cyclones hoped to redeem themselves with a win on senior night and their last game of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks. Despite having the home crowd behind them, the Cyclones fell short to the Jayhawks 2-1.
In coach Tony Minatta’s last game with the Cyclones, the Jayhawks came out on top in a fairly even match. The Cyclones were neck and neck with the Jayhawks on shots and shots on goal with lots of chances coming from both sides.
The first goal came in the 36th minute from Kansas senior forward Katie McClure for her 13th of the season to break the deadlock.
Coming out from halftime at 1-0, the next bit of action came from senio midfielder Hannah Cade as her effort from outside of the box hit the crossbar, almost finding the top right corner.
Shortly after in the 61st minute, the Jayhawks extended their lead to 2-0 as junior midfielder Ceri Holland tucked the ball in the bottom corner from the top of the box.
Despite being 2-0 down the Cyclones kept applying pressure in the attacking third and created many chances to score. In the 68th minute junior forward Kassi Ginther saw her attempt from outside the box parried by the Jayhawk goalkeeper as the Cyclones looked for a goal to bring them back in the game.
Eventually in the 76th minute junior forward Courtney Powell found the back of the net to cut the Jayhawk lead to 2-1 as the Cyclones looked for a late equalizer.
Iowa State could not find the back of the net once more and fell short 2-1 as the full time whistle blew.
The Cyclones finished their season with a record of 3-15 (0-9 Big 12) as they search for a new head coach to take Tony Minatta's position.
