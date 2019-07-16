Big 12 officials, coaches and players gathered at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas for the Big 12 Media Days.
While Big 12 officials took a stance on the horns down gesture, Iowa State made small tweaks to their uniforms and Iowa State released their pre-fall camp depth chart.
Horns Down
Greg Burke, who is the Big 12’s coordinator of officials, said the horns down celebration will result in a penalty, unless the gesture is on the sidelines or isn’t directed at other people, according to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.
Greg Burks gets the Horns down question. His answer on whether it's a penalty: "It depends." Says it depends on whether it's aimed at an opponent or just a sideline celebration. Said Will Grier's Horns down last year to the Texas fans "probably would be a foul."— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) July 16, 2019
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills V were both assessed 15-yard personal fouls when the Mountaineers played Texas, after the players tilted down the Longhorns’ signature gesture.
The significance of the gesture is that since the penalty is a personal foul, a player would be ejected from the game if they did the gesture and then received another personal foul later in the game.
Iowa State tweaks red jerseys
After debuting black helmets and uniforms for the 2018 season, Iowa State featured a black collar on their red jerseys which will no longer be on the jerseys.
150 patches are on for the 2019 season! 🌪🏈 pic.twitter.com/Jr5LGOf7Fr— Cyclone Equipment (@CycloneEQUIP) July 16, 2019
Though a minor change, the collar was the only black part of the uniform if the team opted to wear their red jerseys with red or white helmets and pants.
The jersey also features a gold lightning bolt on each sleeve.
Iowa State releases early depth chart
The Iowa State defense looks essentially set, with only one starting position on the defense up for grabs heading into the fall. At strong safety, redshirt seniors Braxton Lewis and Justin Bickham will battle redshirt freshman Tory Spears for positioning on the depth chart heading into the season.
While Lewis is battling for the starting spot, he has started 14 straight games for the Cyclones as a defensive back.
On the offensive side of the ball, there are five running backs battling for the starting spot including newcomers Jirehl Brock and Breece Hall.
Of the runningbacks, redshirt senior Sheldon Croney and redshirt junior Kene Nwangwu are the most experienced players at the position. While there will be a battle at runningback, the players on the offensive line, who will be blocking for whatever backs earn carries, are all set.
Iowa State returns every starter on the offensive line from last year.
