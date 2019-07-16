IMG_2468.jpg

Members of the Iowa State Football Team prepare for the snap during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl Game Dec 28.

Big 12 officials, coaches and players gathered at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas for the Big 12 Media Days.

While Big 12 officials took a stance on the horns down gesture, Iowa State made small tweaks to their uniforms and Iowa State released their pre-fall camp depth chart.

Horns Down

_MG_0639-2.jpg

 The Cyclones and Longhorns come together for the coin toss before the start of the Iowa State vs Texas football game Thursday, Sep. 28, 2017. The Big 12's coordinator of officials gave his take on how officials will police the horns down gesture performed by Longhorn opponents.

Greg Burke, who is the Big 12’s coordinator of officials, said the horns down celebration will result in a penalty, unless the gesture is on the sidelines or isn’t directed at other people, according to Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills V were both assessed 15-yard personal fouls when the Mountaineers played Texas, after the players tilted down the Longhorns’ signature gesture.

The significance of the gesture is that since the penalty is a personal foul, a player would be ejected from the game if they did the gesture and then received another personal foul later in the game.

Iowa State tweaks red jerseys

20181027-Football-9547.jpg

Iowa State made two small changes from its red uniforms from the 2018 season. The 2018 uniforms had black collars.

After debuting black helmets and uniforms for the 2018 season, Iowa State featured a black collar on their red jerseys which will no longer be on the jerseys.

Though a minor change, the collar was the only black part of the uniform if the team opted to wear their red jerseys with red or white helmets and pants.

The jersey also features a gold lightning bolt on each sleeve.

Iowa State releases early depth chart

IMG_9964.jpg

Redshirt Junior Defensive Back Braxton Lewis tackles Senior Wide Receiver Jalen Hurd during the first half of the Iowa State vs Baylor football game Nov. 10.

The Iowa State defense looks essentially set, with only one starting position on the defense up for grabs heading into the fall. At strong safety, redshirt seniors Braxton Lewis and Justin Bickham will battle redshirt freshman Tory Spears for positioning on the depth chart heading into the season.

While Lewis is battling for the starting spot, he has started 14 straight games for the Cyclones as a defensive back.

On the offensive side of the ball, there are five running backs battling for the starting spot including newcomers Jirehl Brock and Breece Hall.

Of the runningbacks, redshirt senior Sheldon Croney and redshirt junior Kene Nwangwu are the most experienced players at the position. While there will be a battle at runningback, the players on the offensive line, who will be blocking for whatever backs earn carries, are all set.

Iowa State returns every starter on the offensive line from last year.

