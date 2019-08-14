Iowa State returns an extremely weathered offensive line next season, which has a combined 88 career starts between six different players.
With five running backs competing for the starting spot and Brock Purdy entering his sophomore season, Iowa State will need its experienced line to execute in the run and passing game to ensure the running backs and Purdy have a successful season.
Julian Good-Jones
Leading the team in total starts with 37 starts — JaQuan Bailey, a senior defensive end, ranks second — senior Julian Good-Jones has displayed an ability to play across the line, but next season, he will be returning to left tackle. Good-Jones started 12 games at tackle last season and one game at center.
The Cedar Rapids native exclusively played center in 2017 and was a coaches' Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection in 2017 and 2018. At left tackle, Good-Jones will be protecting Purdy’s blind side and will bring the most experience of any linemen into the 2019 season.
Collin Olson
A redshirt senior, Olson made the transition from defensive line to offensive line during the spring of 2018. That fall, Olson started 11 games at left guard and was given the Outstanding Walk-On Award by the team. With another full offseason under his belt, Olson will be even better this season, given he has had more time to study film and refine his technique.
Colin Newell
Junior Colin Newell established himself as the starting center as a redshirt freshman last season and appeared in 13 games, starting 12. Newell will again be the player snapping the ball to Brock Purdy next season as the team’s No. 1 center.
Newell is an Ames native and was the 2017 Offensive Scout Player of the Year, like another player who has found himself on the depth chart.
Josh Knipfel
The de facto starter at right guard the past two seasons, senior Josh Knipfel has accumulated 26 starts at the position since transferring from Iowa Western Community College after his freshman year.
Knipfel was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection by the conference's coaches last season.
Bryce Meeker
Another coaches’ Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection last season, Bryce Meeker has 21 career starts. The redshirt senior played all 13 games at right tackle last season and will again start at the position.
Trevor Downing
Downing will be backing up Olson next season after redshirting as a freshman last season, but he did appear in two games.
Coming out of high school, the Creston, Iowa native held notable offers from Iowa, Kansas State and Missouri before he chose Iowa State. Downing was a three-star recruit and was the 18th-best guard in the country, according to 247Sports.
Sean Foster
Foster, a redshirt junior, will be No. 2 on the depth chart at right tackle and is the only backup to have starting experience. Last season, Foster played in four games and started one, but he saw significant action in 2017.
Foster played in 10 games in 2017 and started six at right tackle.
Robert Hudson
The Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2018 — Hudson is a redshirt sophomore and weighs in at 335 pounds. Most of Iowa State offensive linemen weigh-in within 10 pounds of 300.
With elite size, Hudson will be No. 2 on the depth chart at right guard.
Derek Schweiger
Schweiger is a redshirt sophomore and will be the backup at the center position. A squad member last season, he was an all-conference player for both offensive and defensive line as a senior in Wisconsin.
Joey Ramos
Ramos redshirted in his true freshman year at Iowa State. From Phoenix, Ariz., Ramos held offers from several Pac-12 teams including UCLA, Oregon and Washington and was a three-star recruit.
In high school, Ramos participated in the Under Armour All-America camp in 2017 and the East vs. West All-Star game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
