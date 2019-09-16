Letter: Nominate someone of good character
It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide some time in early-to-mid 2020 not to run for re-election partly because of a slow-down in the economy.
When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character, such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina.
Personally, I don't know what I find to be more despicable about the guy — the way that he makes fun of and insults people's physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex objects.
He has so badly insulted so many groups of people for so long that I fear that we might not ever be able to repair the damage that this man has done to our country. He has been abusive.
The single experience that led me to write a strong letter like this one was when I watched on television a respected African-American political figure be asked "Would you be willing to vote for any Democratic Party nominee over Donald Trump?" She responded, with tears in her eyes, and said, "I would vote for a mop over him."
That is the exact moment when I knew that I had to write this kind of a letter. This hate-talk of his has gone on for too long.
Opinion Policies
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.