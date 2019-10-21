The folks who live in Ward 4 will have a tough choice to make this November in electing their representative to the Ames City Council. Three well-qualified candidates are seeking the position.
I am writing in support of Rachel Junck, the youngest of the three candidates. I think you should seriously consider Rachel because it is high time that her generation is fully represented on the Council. She also has no predetermined vested interests. Don’t sell her short; she is young, smart, mature and well prepared. Like many of her generation she understands better than anyone the seriousness of the climate crisis.
Born and raised in Ames, no one is better qualified to speak for young people who want to build their futures here. Her intentions are pure; she wants a better city where all people and cultures feel they belong, including students who come here for only a few short years.
I have lived in Ames for 44 years and I have come to the conclusion that the future is with our young people. It is time to give them the opportunity to correct the mistakes that our generation has made. I hope you will vote for Rachel Junck for City Council to represent the Fourth Ward.
