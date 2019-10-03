Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses supporters at the house of Ames resident Joan Bolin-Betts on July 2. O'Rourke talked about immigration and the detention centers as well as his plans for health care, police policies and the environment.
I feel that Beto speaks for my generation more than any of the other Democratic candidates. His stances on gun control, climate change and women’s rights make me feel included and excited for the future.
I attended the annual Steak Fry in Des Moines and got the chance to meet Beto. He greeted me and thanked me for showing up and participating in changing the future. After awhile, I got to hear him speak to the 12,000 Democrats in the audience.
His speech was full of energy and very moving. I have committed to caucus for him, and in doing so, I hope to inspire others to vote for him to change my future and the future of others for the better.
