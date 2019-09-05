Next week, Sunday through Sept. 14, is National Suicide Prevention Week. However, it is important to remember that it is not the only time it becomes important. It is something that we should all be aware of at all times.
According to SAVE, Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Between the ages of 15 and 24, it is the second leading cause of death in the world.
When roughly one death occurs every 40 seconds, we must push to bring more awareness to the issue rather than focusing only on it one week out of the entire year.
There are many ways one can get involved with shedding some more light on the issue. One of them being with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), in which one can take action by participating in their walks to help raise awareness and funds that will help those affected by suicide.
Another way you can take action through the same organization is to give a gift. The gift could range from donating to AFSP to becoming part of the AFSP team or starting a new campaign. In addition to giving you the ability to fight against suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also provides a page with endless resources.
Important numbers to keep in mind:
24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number: 1-800-273-8255.
Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741, here you will be provided with a trained counselor.
An important thing to keep in mind is that you matter. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help no matter the situation. Too many times people avoid seeking help for fear of being a burden, but we’re here to tell you that you are not.
It's also important to keep an eye on your friends and loved ones as well. Make sure to check in on them, invite them out to lunch, ask them about their day. Being a good friend to someone isn't just a nice thing to do, it could also save a life.
