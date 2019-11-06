It’s class registration season already, which means RAN numbers, an overwhelming number of schedule possibilities and the stress of figuring out how to fit everything you need into the upcoming semester.
When you come to Iowa State, it’s easy to get caught up in the “four-year-plan” mindset that is thrown at us constantly since we are freshmen. It may seem like if you don’t graduate in four years, you aren’t working hard enough or doing enough.
But this isn’t true. College is a different experience for everyone. Some people graduate early, and some need an extra semester or a few extra years. There are a lot of outside factors that can impact the length of time that someone takes to complete a degree.
Life happens, and sometimes takes us outside our original plan. That doesn’t mean that we are a failure or aren’t good enough, though.
Encouraging four-year graduation isn’t the worst thing in the world, as it’s a good goal to strive for. But if you don’t finish your degree in that time frame, there shouldn’t be a stigma around it.
It’s completely acceptable to take as much or as little time as you need. Everyone has different needs when it comes to academics. Outside life has a bigger impact than it may seem sometimes, so don’t judge one person’s experience against your own.
To see how different classes fit in your schedule, check out Iowa State’s classes planner, which creates schedules for you based on the classes you select.
No matter what path your college journey takes you on, and no matter how many schools, majors or years it takes, it’s your journey, and that’s what makes it unique and special.
