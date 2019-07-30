The Iowa DNR issued fines to 300 people without life jackets on July 6. But what is the DNR doing to keep us safe from pollution hidden in our water?
I want to feel confident the water that my husband and I "play" in is safe. We paddle board and enjoy being on lakes in central Iowa. We also have pups that we bring to the beach and I want to know that they can be in the water or drink the water without health concerns.
Recent and alarming reports say nitrate pollution is responsible for about 300 cases of cancer each year.
Factory farms creating 22 billion gallons of waste that is dumped on farm fields across the state. This waste runs off into the already 750 impaired waterways in the state, filling the water with dangerous levels of nitrates, phosphorus and e coli.
With facts like that, it is hard to be confident our water is safe.
We were just in Canada a few weeks ago. The water was crystal clear and so clean that we could wash dishes without fear that it would be dangerous. I kept thinking that there is no lake in Iowa that is that clean.
I would like to hope the future of Iowa’s water could be similar.
But until the DNR gets serious about holding polluters accountable and we have mandatory measures to reduce nitrate runoff from factory farms, Iowan’s water won’t be safe. No matter how many life jackets you have on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.