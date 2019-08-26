I visited Cafe Diem on Aug. 10. I joined about a hundred people to meet Tulsi Gabbard. She is a U.S. House Representative from Hawaii and a major of the Hawaii Army National Guard.
Gabbard acknowledged how divided America has become and encouraged us to be introspective. I heard from others we should avoid talking about politics because of how divisive it can be, but I think we are divided because we fail to talk with each other.
As a veteran, she understands the cost of war and rejects regime change interventions. Her opponents mistake her communicating with world leaders as betrayal, but that is far from the truth. She is patriotic. She is pro-peace and not focused on one issue. Instead of waging wasteful counterproductive wars, the money could be re-invested in universal healthcare and renewable energy.
I supported her early in this race because she stood with protestors against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and she called the National Security Agency to stop spying on Americans. She recognizes the freedoms we share and will protect them for us. The Human Rights Campaign also gave her a 100 percent score for her LGBT-friendly voting record.
Gabbard exceeded the donor quantity requirement and received at least 2 percent in several polls since the July debates. Since only two of the polls are deemed qualifying, she needs two more to participate in the autumn debates. Her momentum is not surprising because her message has resonated with many people. Her message has always been about unity and that is inspiring. She acknowledged great change can happen when we the people voice our concerns. I feel that with her we can reform our federal government to put people first again.
