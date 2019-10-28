Chris Nelson

Letter writers Bill and Deb Fennelly believe Chris Nelson is the best fit for Ames City Council. Nelson is running for City Council in the 4th Ward.

As we look to another critical election for Ames, Deb and I are excited to again support Chris Nelson for City Council in the 4th Ward.

During his tenure on the Council, he has shown an excellent vision for the needs of Ames and works hard each day to provide our citizens with what they need to maintain the great quality of life Ames provides. Chris has helped with job growth and new housing projects that we needed in a major way.

Chris has been someone who works with many of the key constituents in the community — that would include neighborhood leaders, a growing business atmosphere and the people at Iowa State, to name just a few.

Deb and I are passionate about human services in Ames, and Chris has shown a similar desire to do all he can to help those who need it. His leadership continues to be key as we all work hard to make Ames a special place for all who call Ames home.

The next four years are important to all areas in Ames, and we need Chris to be on the City Council so he can continue to work hard for all of us.

Deb and I will be voting for Chris Nelson on Nov. 5, and we hope you will join us to help keep Ames the best place to live and work.

