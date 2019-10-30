Ames needs a student vote, not just a voice, in local government, as the population is nearly 50 percent students.
Voting is a founding principle of democracy and leaving students without one renders them invisible.
Rachel will also represent Ames as a whole because she was born and raised here.
She knows exactly what the people of Ames need.
As a student myself, I am ecstatic to see Rachel stand up for our future as students at Iowa State and adults in the real world.
Opinion Policies
Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated.
Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy.
