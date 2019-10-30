City Council Stock 3

The Ames City Council conducting business on June 18.

Rachel Junck will make affordable housing a priority if elected to the Ames City Council representing Ward 4. If elected, she will be the first ISU student with a vote on city council. 

Rachel wants us to first keep existing stock; Ames has recently lost several trailer parks. The 321 State Street site is a good beginning in expanding affordable housing. Allowing smaller lots could also help.

In high school, Rachel organized parties for children living at the Emergency Residence Project. Over 100 Ames High School students are homeless. The community should invest in Permanent Supportive Housing/Housing First. She is concerned about temporary student homelessness during the rental lease gap. She would like Iowa State and the city to join together in solving that problem.

Landlords often taken advantage of renters: timely repairs are not done, disability accommodations are weak and minimum energy-efficiency requirements for rentals should be raised. The rental code should be strengthened. The city needs a tenant’s bill of rights and a mechanism for challenging multiple fees that are charged. Rachel is the candidate who cares and will fight for these changes.  

Rachel was endorsed by Our Revolution-Story County on the local level. Nationally, the Working Families Party and Run for Something, an organization that supports young, progressive candidates for local office, have endorsed her.  

If 20-year-old Rachel is elected, students will have a voice and vote. She will be the youngest elected official in Iowa – ever. A dual gain for democracy!

Opinion Policies

Opinions expressed in columns and letters are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Daily or organizations with which the author(s) are associated. 

Feedback policy: The Daily encourages discussion but does not guarantee its publication. We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter or online feedback. The goal of the opinion section is to spark civil public discourse by publishing opinions based on facts that articulate an argument. The merit of a piece's ability to further public discourse, among other factors, will be considered when determining if a piece is publication worthy. 

Letter to the Editor Submission Link

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.