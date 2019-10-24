International students in any foreign country possess a burden few would like — having to care about politics in two countries.
Following the entire news cycle that revolves around a country is extremely tiring and, because the politics in the new country they’re in impacts their immediate reality, they are forced into caring about the political system of the new country.
Students come to the United States from all over the world to educate themselves; some would like to stay here and build a life following the historical idea of the “American Dream,” while others want to eventually go back and use the knowledge they’ve acquired here to help bring a portion of it to their homeland.
Both share one common denominator — they do not have a say in the politics of the United States. So, what role should international students play while they are living here in pursue of their dream? Each student brings in their political views, their idea of how things should work in a country.
Most of these ideas come from experience, they have seen a policy been implemented in their country and saw it benefit or hinder the development of their country. This is experience that the nationals do not have; they can only talk about their own country.
I consider that the main role any international student in the United States has is to talk about their home, tell the American people how are things back home, discuss the ideas that keep their country afloat and have inspired them to keep pushing forward.
Through the experience and the knowledge they have brought, the American people can benefit, they will be able to make a more informed decision and through this, theoretically, a further betterment of society should follow.
Through diversity comes a multitude of ideas, of opinions; from these comes discussion, and through discussion there is knowledge. A simple story can change one person’s mind, and only a spark is needed to start a fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.